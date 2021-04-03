AANES imposes a new curfew

Shafaq News/ Autonomous Administration in Northeastern Syria (AANES) imposed today, Saturday, a new curfew to limit the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be a partial lockdown on all regions in northern and eastern Syria, starting 4 pm until 6 am, from the sixth of April 2021 until the 12th.

All the restaurants, cafes, markets, schools, institutes, and universities will be closed.

The border gates will also be closed. However, humanitarian cases, patients, students, and commercial traffic are excluded from the decision.

There will be a total lockdown in each of Qamishli, Al-Hasakah, and Al-Raqqah Starting from the 6th until the 12th of current April.