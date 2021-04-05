US might reconsider its support for AANES, KNC official says

Shafaq News/ Senior negotiator of Kurdistan National Council (KNC), Suleiman Osso, said that US President Joe Biden's administration warned that his country might reconsider its support for the Autonomous Administration if the rival Kurdish parties in Northeastern do not reach a comprehensive agreement.

Ossa said in statements to Asharq al-Awsat that the US deputy Special Envoy to Syria, David Brownstein, met with officials from both the KNC and the Patriotic Union Party (PYD) and informed them of the US’ desire for the Kurdish parties to come together and join the Syrian opposition at international arenas.

He continued, "He conveyed to us the US administration’s keenness for the success of Kurdish talks, and for efforts to lead to a comprehensive administration that includes all components and parties in northeastern Syria."

Osso went on to add that uniting Kurdish parties is a steppingstone towards their later participation at international talks dedicated to finding a solution to the crisis in Syria.

Washington is seeking a united Kurdish delegation to join Syria’s broadest opposition bloc, the High Negotiations Committee (HNC).

The HNC is an umbrella body which was created to represent the Syrian opposition in planned Geneva peace talks.

"Washington will likely reconsider its support for the current administration in northeastern Syria if it is not able to be inclusive of all components of the region," Osso warned about US policy for backing the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria.

The PYD and the KNC, which are considered the two major factions among Syrian Kurdish parties, renewed negotiations in November 2019 with the support of the US and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The dialogue broke down in October 2020 but resumed with US backing in February.

So far, the Kurdish National Unity Parties (factions allied to the PYD), and the KNC have held separate meetings with US officials, but the failure of both sides to put their differences aside long enough to even sit down together continues.