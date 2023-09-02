48-hour curfew in Deir ez-Zor amidst street violence

Shafaq News/ Following bouts of street violence, the Military Council of Deir ez-Zor has mandated a 48-hour curfew in northern Syria's Deir ez-Zor.

The curfew, commencing at 5 am on September 2, comes as a response to armed clashes between Arab and Kurdish armed factions.

The autonomous Kurdish administration of north-eastern Syria, also referred to as "Rojava", said in a post on Facebook that this preventive measure aims to safeguard "civilians' lives and properties" against armed factions.

Since August 27, escalating tensions have manifested in intense confrontations between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), predominantly Kurdish, and certain Arab tribes within the Deir ez-Zor Military Council. This unrest was sparked by the arrest of commander Ahmad al-Khabil, codnamed Abu Khawla, alongside four other associates in al-Hasakah, a major city in northeastern Syria.