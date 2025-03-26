4 US soldiers lost during Lithuania exercise

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, four US soldiers went missing during a military training exercise in Lithuania.

An extensive search operation was launched involving Lithuanian and foreign forces, as well as helicopters from the Air Force and Border Guard.

"The suspected location of the incident has been identified, and a search and rescue operation is underway," the Lithuanian military stated.

The US Army's Public Affairs Office for Europe and Africa confirmed that the soldiers were participating in a scheduled tactical exercise at the time of the incident.

🚨 Press release - Four U.S. Army Soldiers are currently missing in Lithuania in a training area near Pabradė. https://t.co/L6zSYzuQwD — U.S. Army Europe and Africa (@USArmyEURAF) March 26, 2025

Lithuania, a NATO and European Union member, currently hosts more than 1,000 US troops on a rotational deployment.