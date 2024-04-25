Lithuania denies Belarus's accusation of Minsk drone attack

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Belarus announced the prevention of a drone attack on its capital, Minsk, allegedly launched from neighboring Lithuania, as reported by Russian official news agencies citing Belarus's security agency chief.

Russian media quoted Ivan Tertel stating, "The State Security Committee, in cooperation with colleagues from other law enforcement agencies, has recently carried out a number of acute security measures, which made it possible to prevent strikes by combat drones from the territory of Lithuania on objects in Minsk and its suburbs."

"It is not possible to provide the public with detailed information for now," he added.

In response, a Lithuanian spokesperson, Živilė Didžgalvienė, stated that the army did not engage in hostile actions against other countries.

"The dissemination of disinformation and false accusations characterizes hostile information activities. The Lithuanian Armed Forces have not taken and do not take any hostile actions against other countries," she said.

Major Gintautas Ciunis, a representative of the Strategic Communications Department of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, said, "I can give 100 percent that this is disinformation. It's nonsense that Lithuania would carry out a drone strike on Belarus. I cannot find any other word for it," he told LRT.lt.

Belarus, an ally of Russia, permitted Moscow to utilize its territory to launch its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.