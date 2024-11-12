4 Israeli soldiers killed in northern Gaza Strip, total death toll hits 787

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Israeli military confirmed that four of its soldiers were killed in the northern Gaza Strip, stating that they were non-commissioned officers aged between 20 and 21.

The Israeli military identified the deceased soldiers as Ohr Katz, Naveh Yair Asulin, Gary Lalhruaikima Zolat, and Ofir Eliyahu, all of whom were from the 92nd Battalion of the Kfir Brigade, along with a fifth officer from the Lotar Unit who was killed on Sunday in northern Gaza.

Israeli media reports indicated that the soldiers were killed when an anti-tank weapon struck the building where they were taking cover in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

On Tuesday, Hamas's military wing claimed to have killed and wounded 10 Israeli soldiers after bombing a house in the Jabalia camp.

On October 7, Israel launched a major offensive against Gaza in response to a Hamas operation, which followed intensified Israeli actions against Palestinians. Since then, at least 43,600 people have been killed in Gaza, including over 16,500 children, and more than 103,000 have been injured, with 10,000 missing, according to Al-Jazeera's tracker.

The Israeli military announced that 787 soldiers and officers have been killed and 5,331 others injured since the start of its war on Gaza, which has spread to Lebanon, with 779 sustaining severe injuries.