11K+ strikes US operations against Iran as Tehran downs drone, hits American base

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington

More than 11,000 strikes have been carried out under the US Operation Epic Fury against Iran, as Tehran said it downed an American drone and targeted US refueling aircraft in Saudi Arabia.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the targets included Iran’s missile systems, command centers, and naval assets.

Iranian officials, meanwhile, said their forces shot down a US LUCAS drone near Bandar Abbas, adding that the total number of intercepted drones has reached 135 since the escalation began.

Iran's Army has shot down an American LUCAS drone over the city of Bandar Abbas.Follow Press TV on Telegram: https://t.co/LWoNSpkc2J pic.twitter.com/OpHtaPZQMJ — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) March 28, 2026

A spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said Iranian forces also targeted five US refueling aircraft at Al-Kharj air base in Saudi Arabia, claiming two were destroyed and three disabled. Recent reports indicate that Iranian attacks have already damaged refueling aircraft and injured US personnel at Saudi bases. He stressed that Iran will continue its military campaign, dubbed True Promise 4, in line with directives from the country’s commander-in-chief, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.