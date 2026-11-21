Shafaq News- Damascus

Damascus and its surrounding countryside are seeing a wave of new restaurant and cafe openings, many of them pairing local Syrian identity with modern dining concepts, Hassan Bawab, head of the Syrian Restaurants Guild in Damascus and its countryside, told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Most of the openings are in the capital's busiest districts, among them Al-Shaalan, Abu Rummaneh, Al-Malki, Mezzeh, and Bab Touma. Activity is also spreading to nearby suburbs such as Qudsaya, Mashrou Dummar, Sahnaya, and Zabadani, which draw families looking for more space and open-air settings. “After a long stretch of stagnation and caution, the market has entered a more competitive phase, in which food quality, faster service, and fresh ideas decide where customers go,” Bawab said.

Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, which ended nearly 14 years of civil war, UNHCR has recorded more than 1.6 million Syrian refugees returning since December 2024. Their return, together with a growing flow of Arab and foreign visitors, has brought new cash into Damascus and lifted demand for both upscale and popular eateries. Supply has improved as well: with a relative opening of the economy and the United States' repeal in December 2025 of the Caesar Act, the sweeping sanctions imposed during the Al-Assad era, ingredients and kitchen equipment that were once scarce or expensive have become easier to find.

Bawab noted that restaurants generate daily cash flow, while sectors such as manufacturing and real estate take far longer to return a profit.

The customer has changed too. Young Syrians and families in particular are looking for a complete experience rather than simply a good meal, and the setting has become as important as the menu. Restaurants are responding by investing in interior design, whether modern or refreshed traditional decor, along with lighting, music, and food presentation designed to photograph well and be shared on social media. Many have updated their menus, improved delivery and packaging, and raised service standards while keeping the signature dishes that define them.

“This competition is a spur for Damascus's long-established restaurants rather than a threat to them.”

Restaurants that have held on to their traditional Damascene identity still command a wide and loyal following. Places specializing in fava beans, hummus, Damascus-style grills, and heritage dishes, many of them in the Old City and the countryside, also benefit from domestic and foreign tourism, drawing visitors in search of authenticity and food rooted in the city's culinary heritage.

The recovery has not removed the sector's economic pressures. According to Bawab, the most pressing issue is the gap between rising operating costs and the limited spending power of many Syrian consumers, which forces owners to run discounted offers almost constantly. Many restaurants also depend on private generators or alternative power systems, which push up fixed costs, especially for kitchens that need refrigeration and air conditioning running around the clock.