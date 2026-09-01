Shafaq News- Washington/ Baghdad

The United States has approved a possible $800 million foreign military sale to Iraq involving Bell 412EPX and Bell 407M helicopters, a step that would enhance the country's rotary-wing transport, reconnaissance and air-to-surface targeting capabilities, the US State Department said on Monday,

The proposed package includes helicopters, GAU-19 three-barrel machine guns, rocket systems, electro-optical/infrared sensors, missile launch detection systems, radios, spare parts and ground support equipment.

The principal contractor will be Bell Textron, based in Fort Worth, Texas.

The deal also covers pilot and maintenance training, along with contractor engineering, technical and logistics support. The Department described the sale as supporting US foreign policy and national security interests by strengthening the security capabilities of a strategic partner.