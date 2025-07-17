US State Dept. keeps Iraq travel advisory amid monitoring

Shafaq News – Washington

The US President Donald Trump’s administration continues to closely monitor the security situation in Iraq, maintaining the highest-level travel warning for the country, the US Department of State confirmed on Thursday.

During a press briefing, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce affirmed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ended the "ordered departure" status for diplomatic staff in Iraq, which follows a phased return of personnel to the US Embassy in Baghdad and the consulate in Erbil.

However, Bruce noted that the travel advisory for Iraq remains at Level 4 — "Do Not Travel" — due to persistent security concerns. “Both the embassy and the consulate continue to monitor the situation on the ground in Iraq and the wider region,” she stated.

She also reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to supporting Iraq’s sovereignty and strengthening ties with its leadership and people. “We are also focused on advancing US economic interests in Iraq,” Bruce added.

Earlier, over 700 Americans were evacuated from the US Embassy in Baghdad. As part of the US measures, earlier reports indicated that the US is preparing a partial evacuation of its embassy in Iraq. A US Defense officialtoldShafaq News that CENTCOM continues to monitor the situation, prioritizing the safety of American service members and their families.