US evacuates +700 from Iraqi Embassy as Iran-Israel tensions mount

Shafaq News/ Over 700 Americans have been evacuated from the US Embassy in Baghdad, an Iraqi security source told Shafaq News on Thursday, as Washington ramps up precautionary measures in response to growing instability in the Middle East.

The source explained that the departures—mostly diplomats, staff, and nationals—continued into early Thursday, with expectations that senior US military figures could also be pulled out soon.

As part of the US measures, earlier reports indicated that the US is preparing a partial evacuation of its embassy in Iraq. A US Defense official told Shafaq News that CENTCOM continues to monitor the situation, prioritizing the safety of American service members and their families.

Washington has also begun relocating personnel across several missions in the region. President Donald Trump confirmed the precautionary moves, citing security risks. “It could be a dangerous place,” he noted.

The evacuation comes amid intensified Israeli preparations for a possible military strike on Iran, according to US intelligence. A “friendly” regional state had warned Tehran of a potential Israeli strike, a senior Iranian official revealed to Reuters on Thursday.

Iranian officials responded with sharp rhetoric. Quds Force Commander General Esmail Qaani said Iran does not seek war but warned that “no one dares to start one against us.” Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh cautioned that US forces in the region would become targets. “Their presence would become unsustainable in host countries,” he said.