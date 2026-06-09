Drones strike Iranian opposition sites in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

Three drones targeted positions belonging to the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI), an Iranian Kurdish opposition group, in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Tuesday.

KDPI leader Karim Parwizi told Shafaq News that the attack targeted the group's forces in the Balisan valley of Khalifan district. The party's fighters shot down one of the drones, while the other two crashed near the targeted area.

No casualties were reported, and the party responsible for the attack remains unclear.

The strike came one day after three drones targeted the Azadi camp in Koya district, east of Erbil, with one of the aircraft hitting the camp's hospital, sources said.

According to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), 809 drone and missile attacks were recorded across Kurdistan between February 20 and April 20, 2026, killing 20 people and injuring 123 others.