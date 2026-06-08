Three drones target Erbil's Azadi camp, one hits hospital

Shafaq News- Erbil

Three drones targeted the Azadi camp in Koya district, east of Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, on Monday, with one of the aircraft striking a hospital inside the camp, sources told Shafaq News.

Karim Parwizi, a leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI), said two drones fell inside the camp, causing material damage.

A security source later confirmed that another drone struck the camp's hospital.

No casualties or injuries were reported among camp residents or those present at the site, according to Parwizi.

This is a breaking story…