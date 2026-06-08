Suspected Iranian missile debris found in Iraq’s Fallujah

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Iraqi security forces discovered what is believed to be a fuel tank from an Iranian missile in a district of Fallujah, western Iraq’s Al-Anbar province, a security source told Shafaq News on Monday.

No injuries or damage were reported as security personnel inspected the site and secured the area pending further examination.

Authorities have yet to determine whether it fell during the night or earlier on Monday.

Iran launched four waves of ballistic missiles toward Israel on Sunday, describing the strikes as retaliation for Israeli bombardment of Beirut’s southern suburbs. Israel subsequently targeted military facilities, air-defense systems, and other locations inside Iran, prompting a further exchange of attacks between the two sides.