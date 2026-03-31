Seven airstrikes target PMF base in Iraq’s Nineveh Plain

Shafaq News- Nineveh

An unidentified aircraft on Tuesday carried out seven airstrikes on a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) position in eastern Nineveh, a security source told Shafaq News.

The attack hit the headquarters of the 30th Brigade, known as the Shabak PMF, in the Al-Qallaat area of Bartella district in the Nineveh Plain. Initial information shows no casualties, while authorities have launched an inquiry into the incident.

According to the source, the location has been hit in past incidents.