Senior Al-Nujaba official arrested in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

The Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) arrested the head of Harakat Al-Nujaba’s reconnaissance unit in southeastern Iraq’s Dhi Qar province on Monday, a security source told Shafaq News.

A force dispatched from Baghdad raided his home in Al-Fudhaylah subdistrict, south of Nasiriyah, and transferred him to the capital for investigation.

The source did not disclose his identity or the grounds for the arrest.

Al-Nujaba, an Iran-aligned Iraqi armed faction founded by Akram Al-Kaabi in 2013 after his split from Asaib Ahl Al-Haq, operates under the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state-backed umbrella of predominantly Shiite armed groups. The United States designated Al-Nujaba a terrorist organization in 2019.