Security directive restricts sharing of Iraqi military locations
2026-11-01T13:19:03+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad
The Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence Directorate at the Iraqi Ministry of Defense warned on Sunday that members of the armed forces are prohibited from identifying military locations or sharing images of them on digital platforms.
The Directorate said publishing such images or location details could expose military sites and put personnel at risk, stressing that unauthorized parties could also exploit the information.