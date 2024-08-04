Sources: US Secretary of state issues stern warning to Iraqi Prime Minister

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered a strong warning to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, according to Iraqi sources. The message addressed concerns over potential escalations by Iran-aligned armed factions targeting US forces in Iraq and the broader region.

The source, in a condition of anonymity, told Shafaq News Agency that during a phone call, Blinken informed the Iraqi Prime Minister that "the US administration is prepared to take any measures necessary to protect its forces and interests and that any escalation by these factions would result in a more severe response than in previous instances."

The source also noted that al-Sudani assured Blinken of his efforts to "prevent any new escalation between the factions and US forces in the coming period. In exchange, al-Sudani requested US assurances against launching new attacks on members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and affiliated factions, aiming to maintain control over de-escalation between the two sides."

While al-Sudani's media office did not confirm the US warning, it emphasized that the Prime Minister discussed the importance of halting aggression in Gaza, preventing its expansion into Lebanon, and curbing actions by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Al-Sudani highlighted the need to stop Israeli attacks on regional countries and end violations of international law to prevent further conflict escalation.

In response, Blinken reiterated the US desire for Iraq to play a role in maintaining regional stability and mitigating escalation from all parties, acknowledging Iraq's ongoing efforts to support peace in the region, according to the statement.

The situation in the Middle East has become increasingly tense, with the US deploying warships to defend Israel in the event of Iranian attacks and several Western governments urging their citizens to leave Lebanon. This follows the assassination of Hamas politburo head Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur in Beirut, with Iran and Hezbollah vowing retaliation.

Concerns are mounting over the potential involvement of the Axis of Resistance, including Islamic resistance factions in Iraq, in strikes against Israel or US interests in the region.