US Secretary of State pledges continued support for Yazidi genocide survivors

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed Washington's commitment to supporting the survivors of the Yazidi genocide.

Blinken stated on X, "Appreciate the opportunity to hear from Yezidi leaders and honor the victims of the Yezidi genocide perpetrated by ISIS terrorists 10 years ago. The US is committed to supporting the survivors in pursuing justice and rebuilding their lives and homeland."

The Yazidis are a Kurdish-speaking ethnic and religious minority primarily concentrated in Mount Sinjar in northwestern Iraq.

ISIS terrorists perpetrated horrific acts of violence against this community, killing hundreds of men and children, and capturing women to enslave them sexually.