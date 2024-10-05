Global Coalition reaffirms commitment to defeating ISIS, provides $400M for liberated areas

Shafaq News/ Ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS gathered in Washington on the tenth anniversary of the Coalition’s formation to reaffirm their commitment to combating Daesh/ISIS.

The meeting, hosted by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, brought together Deputy Prime Ministers, Foreign Ministers, and Senior Officials from around the world.

The Global Coalition is the largest international coalition in history and “remains committed to defeating Daesh/ISIS anywhere it operates.”

“In 2014, the United States led an international response to the Iraqi government’s request for assistance against Daesh,” Blinken reminded attendees. Five years after the Coalition’s defeat of Daesh in Iraq and Syria, members honored the sacrifices made by those who fought and died to liberate these territories. “We commend Iraq for its leadership in the Coalition,” he added.

Ministers voiced support for the Iraqi government’s efforts to maintain peace and security. A transition of the Coalition’s military mission to bilateral security partnerships reflects a diminished threat from ISIS. "Iraq's continuing cooperation in countering Daesh is critical to the region's stability," Blinken said. Ministers also praised Iraq’s leadership in broader areas, including stabilization, disrupting terrorist financing, and preventing foreign fighter travel.

The Coalition agreed to fund $394 million in stabilization efforts for areas liberated from Daesh in Iraq and Syria. “Members have already pledged over $200 million,” a senior official noted, stressing the need for long-term solutions for displaced populations in northeast Syria.

The Ministers called for justice for detained terrorists and improved conditions in camps such as al-Hol and Roj. They also urged reconciliation and reintegration efforts in Iraq and Syria to prevent Daesh’s resurgence.

Ministers emphasized the ongoing threat posed by ISIS globally, particularly in Africa, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia. They reaffirmed their commitment to working with partners to block Daesh’s access to resources, disrupt its movements, and counter its global networks. “We must be vigilant in sharing intelligence and disrupting ISIS wherever it attempts to operate,” said one official. The Coalition also condemned ISIS-K’s attacks in Asia and Europe, with a focus on improving coordination through the ISKP Diplomatic Grouping to prevent future assaults.

The Coalition praised the work of its Africa Focus Group, stressing the importance of countering armed non-state actors that destabilize the region. The Ministers welcomed the participation of observers from Central Asia and Africa, with plans to strengthen counterterrorism cooperation. “We are committed to increasing our engagement in these regions,” a Coalition member said.

In addressing the evolving information landscape, Ministers lauded efforts to counter Daesh’s propaganda. “We’ve had success in discrediting the lies ISIS spreads, but we must remain on the offensive,” a senior official remarked, highlighting the role of artificial intelligence in combating terrorist recruitment.

The Coalition welcomed the Maldives as its 87th member, underscoring its broadening global reach. Countries such as Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Pakistan participated as observers, furthering the Coalition’s efforts to enhance regional counterterrorism capacities.

On the anniversary of the Coalition’s formation, the Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to defeating ISIS. “We stand united until Daesh is defeated,” Blinken concluded, emphasizing the Coalition’s adherence to international law and human rights.