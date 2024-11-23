MEPS24: Iraq’s top security advisor stresses Global Coalition's role in defeating ISIS

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji praised the US-led Global Coalition for its support in achieving Iraq's military victory over ISIS.

Speaking during a panel discussion at the Middle East Peace and Security Forum (MEPS24) at the American University of Duhok, al-Araji said, "The Global Coalition played a major role in assisting the Iraqi army in defeating ISIS, and the Islamic Republic of Iran also contributed in this regard."

He noted, however, that Iraq's relationship with the coalition should now evolve into a bilateral security partnership. “An agreement to transition this cooperation, with a two-year evaluation period leading to a complete withdrawal of coalition forces.”

"This does not preclude continued security and intelligence cooperation to help Iraq confront any terrorist organizations," al-Araji added.