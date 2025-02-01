Iran unveils third missile base within month, warns against “miscalculations”

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iran's Revolutionary Guard commander, Major General Hossein Salami warned adversaries against miscalculations, saying the country’s missiles are a core part of its military capabilities.

“These missiles are part of our military power, and we advise the enemy not to make mistakes in their calculations,” Salami said during the unveiling of a new underground base housing cruise missiles “designed to target destroyers in strategic southern waters,” according to Mehr News Agency.

“Our hands are on the trigger, and these missiles will be launched whenever necessary…If our enemies [mainly the US and Israel] make mistakes, they will create problems for themselves and others.”

"All these systems that exist here will start to operate one day when it needs to be," the IRGC chief warned.

Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the Revolutionary Guard's navy, said the new systems included armed land-based transporters and naval missiles.

"Thanks to technologies developed by Iranian scientists, there is no longer a need for coastal presence to conduct operations,” Tangsiri said. “These missile systems and underground cities can launch from hundreds of kilometers inland and strike targets deep in the sea.”

He added that the newly revealed systems feature advanced cruise missile technology, with guided, highly intelligent targeting capabilities rather than conventional linear trajectories.

This is the third underground missile base unveiled by IRGC in less than a month.

On January 18, the Navy revealed an underground naval missile base at an undisclosed location in the Persian Gulf.

Earlier, on January 10, the IRGC’s Aerospace Force had unveiled another underground missile facility.

Iran says its ballistic missiles serve as a key deterrent against the United States and Israel, maintaining that its missile program is non-negotiable.

In early January, the Iranian Armed Forces conducted large-scale military exercises across the country, including drills simulating the defense of nuclear installations in Natanz against mock missile and drone attacks.

Notably, Iran ranks 34th among the world’s largest navies, with a fleet of 101 warships. The Islamic Republic of Navy primarily operates as a green-water force focused on defending territorial waters in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Key assets include Moudge-class frigates and Fateh-class submarines.

Iran has also expanded its naval presence beyond regional waters, conducting exercises and patrols in the Indian Ocean and other international waters.