Shafaq News- Maysan

An Iraqi security team investigating the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia withdrew from Maysan’s Al-Tayeb desert on Saturday night and is expected to resume its work the following day, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said the investigators returned to the provincial center after nightfall and were awaiting instructions from Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, the commander-in-chief of the armed forces. The investigative committee has not disclosed its security and forensic findings but briefed Al-Zaidi’s office on the investigation.

Earlier today, a security source told Shafaq News that a rocket launch platform suspected of having been used in the attacks had been found in southeastern Maysan. An Iraqi investigation had previously found that Friday’s drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities were launched from a site in the province, prompting Al-Zaidi to remove the commander of Maysan Operations Command and the province’s police chief.

Al-Zaidi also approved an Iranian request for a joint investigation into drone launch platforms found near the Iraq-Iran border. Meanwhile, a source told Shafaq News that Baghdad closed the Shalamcheh, Al-Sheeb and Mandali crossings as an “economic penalty” against Tehran, alleging that drone-related materials and equipment had entered Iraq from Iran and were later used by factions to attack Saudi Arabia. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella of Iran-aligned Iraqi armed factions, denied involvement.