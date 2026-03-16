PMF members wounded in airstrike near Mosul dam

PMF members wounded in airstrike near Mosul dam
2026-03-16T08:57:50+00:00

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Three members of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were wounded on Monday in an airstrike that hit fuel tanks inside an industrial facility near Badush Dam, north of Mosul.

A security source in Nineveh told Shafaq News that two aerial strikes, believed to have been carried out by a fighter jet, targeted fuel tanks linked to the PMF’s 21st Brigade at the Jaber bin Hayyan facility near the Badush Dam area, rwounded three members, and caused material damage, including a fire in one of the fuel tanks containing gasoline and gas oil, before civil defense crews brought the blaze under control.

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