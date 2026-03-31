Joint Army-PMF checkpoint struck in Iraq’s Nineveh

Shafaq News- Nineveh

An airstrike targeted a joint security checkpoint in Iraq’s Nineveh province, striking a site operated by the Iraqi Army and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The strike hit the checkpoint in the village of Balawat, in the Nimrud subdistrict southeast of Mosul.

Details on casualties and damage remain unclear. No party has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.