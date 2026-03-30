PMF headquarter struck in Iraq’s Al-Anbar shelling

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

A site belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) came under shelling, a security source told Shafaq News on Monday.

The strike hit the headquarters of Brigade 27, affiliated with the “Risaliyun” faction within the PMF, in Al-Karamah district, along the road leading to Fallujah.

No immediate information was available on casualties or the extent of the damage, while authorities have not released further details regarding the source of the shelling.

The attack marks the second within few hours. Earlier today, unknown warplanes struck two PMF positions in Iraq’s Nineveh and Saladin provinces.