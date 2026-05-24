PMF arrests two terrorism suspects in eastern Saladin

Shafaq News- Saladin

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) arrested, on Sunday, two terrorism suspects in al-Dour district, eastern Saladin province.

In a statement, the PMF said a force carried out the raid in coordination with intelligence and counterterrorism units. The suspects, wanted under Article 4 of Iraq’s anti-terrorism law, were lured into an ambush following field surveillance and were arrested without resistance.

The area, long identified as a transit zone for ISIS remnants and armed groups due to its rugged terrain, is one of Iraq’s disputed areas, claimed by both the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government, mainly along the Kurdistan Region’s borders in Kirkuk, Nineveh, Diyala, and Saladin.