Top graduates press for jobs under 2027 budget bill

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Top graduates in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq called on Wednesday for their inclusion in Iraq's 2027 federal budget bill to secure permanent government jobs, saying the measure is a legal entitlement that should no longer be delayed.

Zana Mohammed, a representative of the graduates, told Shafaq News that their appointments remain pending despite repeated government assurances that their rights would be protected, “while no new appointments have been made since 2017 and 2018.”

Mohammed urged the Kurdistan Region's presidency and the relevant authorities to intervene and resolve the issue, calling for the implementation of legal commitments guaranteeing their appointment.

Read more: Iraq: 250K graduates annually amid 20% youth unemployment