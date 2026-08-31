Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on Monday denied evacuating headquarters in western Al-Anbar province after media outlets reported personnel reductions following renewed US-Iran military exchanges.

Qasim Muslih, commander of PMF operations in Al-Anbar, said all headquarters and units remained in place and were operating normally under existing security plans.

US forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, the first known US strike on Iran since late July. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) later said they launched ballistic missiles at two US bases in Jordan in retaliation.

PMF positions in Al-Anbar were repeatedly targeted during earlier fighting, including airstrikes on sites in Al-Qaim on March 18 that killed three PMF members and wounded two.