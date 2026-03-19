One dead, three wounded in strike on PMF site in Nineveh

One dead, three wounded in strike on PMF site in Nineveh
2026-03-19T09:50:56+00:00

Shafaq News- Nineveh

A strike on a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) unit in eastern Nineveh province, northern Iraq, killed one member and injured three others, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The attack targeted a regiment headquarters of the PMF’s 30th Brigade in Khazna Tapa village, within the Bartella subdistrict of al-Hamdaniya district.

The source described the nature of the strike as unclear, with no confirmation yet on the party responsible.

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