Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Lieutenant General Mohammed Jassim Al-Zubaidi has been appointed Kirkuk operations commander, a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday, shortly after Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi ordered the dismissal of the province’s operations and police commanders over failures to follow up on petroleum product smuggling.

The source revealed that the relevant military authorities had issued the appointment order as part of efforts to reorganize security and military responsibilities in the province, with Al-Zubaidi set to assume his duties in the coming period, succeeding Major General Maad Badai.

Kirkuk Operations Command oversees military and security units within its area of responsibility, supervises security plans, and coordinates activities among formations deployed across the province and surrounding areas.

An official statement will be issued soon.

Read more: Al-Zaidi sacks officials over oil smuggling