Shafaq News- Baghdad

Nearly one million Iraqis have registered their firearms under a government program to regulate weapon possession, the Interior Ministry announced on Thursday.

The ministry confirmed that registration remains free until December 31, 2026, for Iraqi citizens aged at least 25 who meet the legal requirements, urging eligible gun owners to complete the process before the deadline.

The program covers legally permitted light firearms and hunting rifles but excludes medium weapons, which are not permitted for private possession, as well as blank-firing and pellet guns, with more than 850 registration offices established at police stations across Baghdad and other provinces to inspect firearms and verify eligibility.

The Interior Ministry launched an online registration form for privately owned firearms on January 27, 2024. The program covers all Iraqi provinces except the Kurdistan Region.

In August 2026, the ministry reported that Iraq had entered approximately six million weapons into a national database as part of efforts to bring firearms under government control. It also disclosed the seizure of 143,000 unregistered firearms, the issuance of more than 160,000 possession licenses, and the registration of over 500,000 privately owned weapons. In Nineveh alone, authorities have registered around 21,000 firearms over the past two years, according to the provincial police.