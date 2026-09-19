Shafaq News- Maysan

Iraqi security forces launched a large-scale operation in Qalat Saleh district, Maysan province, on Saturday, targeting dozens of suspects wanted under court-issued arrest warrants, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said searches, raids and pursuit operations began early in the morning, describing the campaign as the first of its kind since sweeping changes to the province’s security leadership.

The changes came after an Iraqi investigation that traced recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities to a site in Maysan, prompting Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi to remove the commander of Maysan Operations Command and the province’s police chief.

Read more: Saudi pipeline attack deepens pressure on Al-Zaidi