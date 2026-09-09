Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council agreed Wednesday on a unified legal framework for handling foreign detainees and convicts transferred from Syria, as their cases move toward trial.

Proceedings will follow Iraqi law, bilateral agreements with each individual’s country of origin, and the principle of reciprocity, the council said.

The decision came during a meeting chaired by Council President Faiq Zidan, which reviewed the detainees’ status after the First Al-Karkh Investigation Court, which handles terrorism cases, completed its investigation and questioning, clearing the way for the trial stage.

According to the council, the National Center for International Judicial Cooperation will assess proposals from foreign governments and international organizations offering assistance to Iraq in addressing the cases.

Read more: From Syrian prisons to Iraqi provinces