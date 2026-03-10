Islamic Resistance in Iraq: 37 attacks on US-linked bases in 24 hours

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) said on Tuesday it carried out 37 military operations over the past 24 hours inside Iraq and across the region, as tensions continue to escalate between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other.

The group said it used “dozens of drones and missiles” in the operations, targeting “enemy bases in Iraq and the wider region,” without specifying the exact locations or facilities targeted.

Armed factions have sharply increased the pace of their attacks in recent days. The group had previously claimed 23 operations, followed by 24 and then 26 in the subsequent days, before reporting 37 attacks in the latest 24-hour period.

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم(وَقَاتِلُوا الْمُشْرِكِينَ كَافَّةً كَمَا يُقَاتِلُونَكُمْ كَافَّةً ۚ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ مَعَ الْمُتَّقِينَ) نفذ مجاهدو المقاومة الإسلامية في العراق خلال الأربع والعشرين ساعة الماضية، سبعاً وثلاثين عملية، استُخدمت فيها عشرات الطائرات المسيّرة… pic.twitter.com/3h41ojZIfF — صابرين نيوز - Sabereen news (@sabreenS11) March 10, 2026

The surge in attacks comes as regional tensions intensify, with Iran and Israel exchanging missile strikes while US military sites and facilities hosting American forces and Popular Mobilization Forces headquarters in Iraq face repeated targeting. Iraqi airspace has also been placed under heightened security measures amid fears that the country could be further drawn into the broader confrontation.

The Iraqi government has stressed that decisions related to war and military engagement fall under the authority of the state, and Baghdad alone holds the right to determine Iraq’s position in the conflict, not armed factions operating in the country.