Iraqi troops press offensive in Kirkuk’s Wadi al-Shay

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Iraqi forces carried out an operation in Al-Shay Valley (Wadi al-Shay), south of Kirkuk, on Saturday, to root out ISIS remnants entrenched in the rugged terrain.

A security source told Shafaq News that the operation began at dawn with troops conducting multiple air landings across the valley, targeting suspected hideouts, caves, and weapons caches. The mission remains ongoing.

Stretching between the districts of Daquq and Tuz Khurmatu, Wadi al-Shay is considered one of the most difficult geographic areas in northern Iraq and has long served as a sanctuary for ISIS cells. The valley has seen repeated attacks on security forces and civilians in recent years.

The source said the operation is to secure surrounding villages and farmland, while cutting supply routes militants use to move between Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala provinces.

In recent months, Iraqi forces have destroyed tunnels and hideouts in the area and seized weapons stockpiles, yet the valley continues to provide cover for militants. Earlier this year, roadside bombs in Wadi al-Shay targeted army convoys, causing casualties among security personnel.