Iraq seizes 10K+ narcotic pills in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Iraqi military intelligence seized more than 10,000 narcotic pills and arrested a suspected drug trafficker in Al-Anbar province, the Military Intelligence Directorate said on Monday.

In a statement, the directorate clarified that the seized pills had been prepared for smuggling and distribution inside Al-Anbar. The suspected drug dealer, wanted under Article 28 of Iraq's Anti-Narcotics Law, was arrested in a separate operation.

In May, the Military Intelligence Directorate had also announced the seizure of more than 81,000 narcotic pills in Al-Anbar, while a separate operation in late 2025 intercepted more than 22,000 pills that had been transported by balloon from across the border. According to Interior Ministry figures released in May, security forces seized more than 1.6 tons of narcotics during the first months of 2026.

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