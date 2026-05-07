Iraq security update: Fatal accidents, arrests, and fires

Iraq security update: Fatal accidents, arrests, and fires
2026-05-07T21:07:15+00:00

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on May 07, 2026.

- Two Arrested in Antiquities Trafficking Operation (Babil)

Police arrested two suspects accused of trafficking antiquities after a sting operation led to the seizure of 73 archaeological pieces.

- Seven Killed in Road Crash (Al-Diwaniyah)

Seven people died and two others were critically injured after a truck collided with a passenger minibus near Al-Bdeir district south of Al-Diwaniyah, a source told Shafaq News. In a separate incident, three people were injured when another truck overturned at a checkpoint in Al-Shamiya district.

- Three Injured in Knife Fight (Kirkuk)

A security source told Shafaq News that three people were wounded in a violent brawl involving knives among six individuals near Souq Al-Hasir in central Kirkuk, prompting a security deployment and arrests.

- American Woman Takes Shelter at US Embassy (Baghdad)

An American woman who disappeared from her home in Baghdad’s Al-Mansour district was later found at the US Embassy after allegedly fleeing domestic abuse by her Iraqi husband, sources noted to our agency.

- Two Young Men Drown While Learning to Swim (Dhi Qar)

Two men in their twenties drowned in the Al-Islah River east of Nasiriyah while attempting to learn swimming, with their bodies later recovered.

- Two Suicide Cases Recorded (Diyala/ Nineveh)

A teenage girl died by suicide in Baqubah, while a woman in Sinjar took her own life by self-immolation, with preliminary reports pointing to psychological distress in both cases.

- Fire Erupts in Market (Kirkuk)

A fire damaged several shops in Kirkuk’s historic Al-Qalaa market, though no casualties were reported as firefighters contained the blaze and prevented it from spreading.

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