Iraq security update: Airstrikes, arrests, and border work

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on May 6, 2026.

Airstrikes Kill Militants (Kirkuk)

Iraqi F-16 jets conducted two strikes targeting ISIS positions in the Hamrin mountain range within the Kirkuk operations sector, killing three militants.

Datura Crops Destroyed (Baghdad)

Security forces destroyed around 40,000 datura plants cultivated across agricultural plots covering 13 dunams in Baghdad.

Young Man Dies (Al-Muthanna)

A young man died by suicide in Al-Muthanna province for unknown reasons.

Conference Postponed (Babil)

The Interior Ministry postponed a press conference on the investigation into the assassination attempt on civil activist Dirgham Majid after the Court of Appeal requested further investigative procedures. Majid survived an attack on April 20, when masked gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire, injuring his foot.

Blackmail Suspect Arrested (Karbala)

Police in Karbala arrested a suspect accused of blackmailing a girl through social media and attempting to extort money.

Residency Violations (Najaf)

Three foreign nationals were detained in Kufa, Najaf province, over violations of residency regulations.

Fraud Suspect Detained (Al-Diwaniyah)

Security forces detained a suspect accused of impersonating a security officer and using the role to solicit money in exchange for promised jobs and official appointments.

Border Wall Completed (Nationwide)

The Interior Ministry reported the completion of a concrete barrier along the Iraq–Syria border.

Antiquities Case Seized (Baghdad)

A suspect was detained in an antiquities trafficking case, with six archaeological pieces and a handgun seized.

Alcohol Distribution Case (Baghdad)

Police in Baghdad’s Al-Karkh detained a man seen in a video distributing alcoholic beverages to drivers on a public road.