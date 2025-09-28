Iraq security sweep: Rape case, protest shooting, and multiple arrests

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on September 28, 2025.

- Prostitution Network Dismantled (Dhi Qar)

An anti-crime unit in al-Shatra district arrested six people, including a provincial police officer, for operating a prostitution network. The detainees were transferred for further investigation.

- Commercial Complex Dispute (Dhi Qar)

Police detained four men, one armed with a pistol and 29 rounds, after they tried to close a commercial complex near Nasiriyah Hospital, with a judge ordering their detention under Article 432 of the Iraqi Penal Code.

- Rape Case Involving Police (Najaf)

A woman was raped by a police officer and two patrol members at an industrial site outside Najaf, leading to the dismissal of the two contract policemen and reassignment of their commander.

- Protest Shooting (Basra)

Basra Police Command issued an arrest warrant for a lawmaker’s bodyguard who fired live rounds over protesting graduates outside the Basra Oil Company, as videos showed armed men in black clothing fleeing in government SUVs.

- Drone Recovered (Basra)

Security forces recovered a LOT2 drone marked CO98 near the West Qurna oil field, with initial assessments linking it to the recent Israel–Iran war.

- US Deployment Rumors Denied (Baghdad / al-Anbar)

Commander Kathir Abdul Rahman denied reports of US deployment at Haditha Dam, saying no unusual activity was detected at Ain al-Asad Air Base and security remains stable.

- Forgery and Sorcery Arrests (Baghdad)

Baghdad Operations Command arrested suspects for forgery, sorcery, and related crimes, seizing 14 fake badges, unauthorized passports, weapons, vehicles, and motorcycles.

- Kidnapping Case (Baghdad)

Police in Saydiya intercepted a vehicle near al-Waleed Bridge carrying two men, a woman, and a girl who claimed she had been abducted. All parties were detained pending investigation.