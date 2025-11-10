Iraq security sweep: Drug bust, terrorism, and fatal accidents

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on November 10, 2025.

- Drug Smuggling Foiled (Basra)

Iraq’s Border Ports Authority seized over 8.4 kilograms of crystal meth and assorted narcotics at the Shalamcheh crossing in Basra. The drugs were hidden inside a traveler’s luggage in a “professional concealment attempt,” the agency said.

- Terrorism Verdicts (Baghdad / Karbala)

The Central Criminal Court sentenced two convicted terrorists to death for carrying out car bombings in Baghdad and Karbala. One attack occurred in Baghdad’s al-Shurta al-Rabia district in 2015, killing and injuring civilians, while the other struck Karbala’s Bab Baghdad area in 2012, targeting civilians and shrine security personnel.

- Arrest Warrant for Media Figure (Baghdad)

Iraqi judicial authorities issued an arrest warrant for media personality Omar al-Jamal on charges of spreading “immoral content.” The order followed a review by the Interior Ministry’s Anti-Obscene Content Committee after al-Jamal broadcast a video containing sectarian language and insults to religious figures during the special voting day.

- Former Governor Injured in Tribal Shooting (Babil)

Former Babil Governor and ex-MP Sadiq al-Madloul was lightly injured by stray gunfire during a tribal gathering in the province. Security sources said the incident occurred during a “tribal parade” linked to a condolence ceremony, with shots mistakenly fired by relatives of the host tribe.

- Arrests and Rescues (Babil / Dhi Qar / Saladin)

Police in Babil rescued a man from drowning in the Hillah River, while Dhi Qar police arrested a counterfeiter in al-Rifai district, seizing seals from 12 government offices, forged vehicle documents, and weapons. In Saladin, police detained several beggars during field patrols in public areas.

- Fatal Accidents and Abduction Case (Diyala / Erbil)

In Diyala, a woman and her two-year-old son were killed in a traffic accident, and a man died of electrocution while putting up campaign posters in al-Qazaniya. Meanwhile, Erbil’s Asayish (security) forces arrested a fugitive accused of child abduction and fraud committed in 2024, tracking him from southern Iraq to the Kurdish capital after coordinated judicial follow-up.