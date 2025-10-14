Iraq security roundup: Officer killed, family slain, killer arrested

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on October 14, 2025.

- Killer Sentenced to 25 Years (Baghdad)

A Baghdad court sentenced a convicted murderer to 25 years in prison for killing a civilian and injuring an Iraqi army officer during duty in al-Mahmudiya, south of the capital.

- Police Officer Killed (Saladin)

A police officer was shot dead in an armed attack in Yathrib, south of Balad.

According to a police source, unidentified gunmen in a vehicle opened fire on the officer near the town’s main market, killing him instantly while he was off duty.

- Family Murdered (Al-Diwaniyah)

Police in al-Diwaniyah arrested a woman accused of killing three members of her husband’s family—his father, mother, and sister—by slitting their throats with a knife over family disputes.

The arrest came less than an hour after the crime, following an intelligence-led operation that pinpointed her location. Her confession was recorded.