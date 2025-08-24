Iraq security brief: senior ISIS commander arrested, forgery rings busted

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on August 18, 2025.

CTS Captures Senior ISIS Militant in Baghdad (Baghdad)

Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service affirmed the detention of one of the “most dangerous militants” in Baghdad after an extended surveillance operation. The detainee previously served as a military commander in ISIS’s so-called Southern Province before joining the “Islamic Police” in Nineveh, working with the “Sharia Committee – Preaching Battalion,” and eventually rising to lead the “Nahawand Division.”

Police Arrest Hospital Fight Suspects (Baghdad)

Baghdad police announced the arrest of those involved in a fight inside al-Kadhimiya Hospital. Authorities confirmed the situation was brought under control without further escalation.

Tribal Clash Contained in Maysan (Maysan)

A security source reported that security forces contained a tribal dispute between two parties in the al-Sulaymaniyah area of Qalaat Saleh district. The confrontation stemmed from previous disputes but ended without casualties.

Young Man Found Dead After Motorcycle Accident (Maysan)

Security forces recovered the body of a man in his twenties who died after his motorcycle overturned and fell into a canal in the al-Majidiya area, on the outskirts of Maysan’s provincial center. The body was transferred to the forensic department for legal procedures.

INSS Dismantles Forgery Networks (Multiple Provinces)

The Iraqi National Security Service announced the dismantling of four forgery gangs in operations across three provinces. In western Nineveh, a suspect was caught in possession of five counterfeit national ID cards. In Baghdad, security forces dismantled a network of two suspects with forged national IDs, Interior Ministry cards, housing documents, voter IDs, and vehicle registration papers. In al-Muthanna, another suspect was arrested for forging school certificates, which he promoted through social media.