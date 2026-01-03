Iraq security brief: arrests, killings and unrest

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on January 3, 2026.

- Tribal dispute arrests (Diyala)

Police in Diyala said all parties involved in a deadly tribal dispute in the Khafajah area of Bani Saad subdistrict were arrested. Authorities detained 18 suspects and seized their weapons. The clash, rooted in a long-running family feud dating back to 2006 and linked to the recent recovery of a former prisoner’s remains, killed five people and wounded eight.

- Assassination sparks tension (Maysan)

Security forces imposed curfews and sealed roads in Amarah after the killing of a senior figure in Saraya al-Salam, the armed wing of the Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM). Supporters torched the provincial council head’s office, while authorities said shots were fired into the air without clashes with rival factions.

- Mass food poisoning probe (Baghdad)

More than 50 people —mostly children— were hospitalized after consuming fast food distributed by unknown individuals in the Yousifiyah district south of Baghdad. All victims were transferred to Abu Ghraib and Ameriyat al-Sumood hospitals. Security forces opened an investigation into the incident.

- Delivery rider gang dismantled (Najaf)

Police arrested a five-member gang accused of carrying out at least 25 robberies targeting delivery motorcycle drivers. The suspects were detained under judicial warrants tied to robbery and theft charges.

- Child abuse case (Nineveh)

A 13-year-old girl was admitted in critical condition to Al-Salam Hospital in Mosul after severe physical abuse. Medical sources said she remains in intensive care. Police launched an investigation, and the child’s mother filed a formal complaint against the stepmother.

- Power cuts protest (Kirkuk)

Residents staged a nighttime protest in the Al-Wasiti neighborhood over prolonged electricity outages. Security forces secured the area without incident. A provincial council member attended and said urgent contacts with authorities helped restore power.

- Arrests over hospital assault and new year unrest (Nineveh)

Judicial sources said nine suspects were arrested for assaulting police and medical staff inside Mosul General Hospital, while six others were detained for vandalism and disorder during New Year’s Eve celebrations in the Mansah area. All were arrested under relevant articles of Iraq’s penal code.