Iraq launches probe into Maysan PSM member killing

Shafaq News– Maysan

Iraq’s Interior Ministry said on Saturday it has formed an investigative committee to determine the circumstances surrounding the killing of a civilian in Maysan province.

The announcement followed heightened security tension in the provincial capital, Amarah, after the assassination of a senior figure in the Muqtada al-Sadr-led Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM), Hussein al-Allaq, known as “al-Dalij,” who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen earlier today.

Al-Sadr accused what he called “brazen militias” of carrying out the killing, while urging his followers to avoid escalation and refrain from being drawn into sectarian strife.

Security sources said al-Allaq had previously been wanted by the judiciary in several cases, including allegations linking him to the killing of Wissam al-Ulayawi, a senior commander in the Asaib Ahl al-Haq armed group, who was killed alongside his brother in a 2019 armed attack on the group’s headquarters in Maysan.

Separately, Qais al-Khazali, secretary-general of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, warned of ongoing attempts to “ignite unrest” in Maysan. He urged residents to resolve disputes through legal channels and avoid being drawn into efforts to exploit the incident to fuel instability.