Iraq's Al-Sadr urges restraint after “militias” killed PSM official

Shafaq News– Najaf

Muqtada Al-Sadr, leader of Iraq’s Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM), on Saturday accused “brazen militias” of assassinating a senior figure in his movement, urging his supporters to avoid being dragged into “sedition.”

In a written message, Al-Sadr urged that the law “take its true course” in identifying the perpetrators, warning followers not to be drawn into unrest or “schemes sought by the corrupt.” He stressed that any response must be confined to lawful channels and “disciplined tribal frameworks.”

The statement followed the killing of Hussein Al-Allaq, known as “Al-Dalij,” who was shot dead by gunmen on Friday in central Amarah, Maysan province. The assassination sparked overnight unrest, with members of Saraya Al-Salam, the armed wing affiliated with the PSM, firing shots into the air and setting fire to the office of Maysan Provincial Council Chairman Mustafa Daeer, without escalating into armed clashes with Asaib Ahl Al-Haq, led by Qais Al-Khazali.

Earlier, a security source told Shafaq News that Iraqi courts had issued warrants against Al-Allaq in multiple cases, including allegations linking him to the killing of Wissam Al-Alawi, who headed Asaib Ahl Al-Haq’s office in Maysan province, and his brother several years ago.