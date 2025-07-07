Fake statement suggests Saraya al-Salam disarmament order

Shafaq News – Najaf

False claims about Saraya al-Salam’s (armed group affiliated with Patriotic Shiite Movement [formerly the Sadrist]) disarmament and withdrawal from Samarra circulated online, a source close to movement leader Muqtada al-Sadr announced on Monday.

The fake statement, attributed to the al-Sadr’s private office, called on all armed factions to do the same in support of Iraq’s army and sovereignty, urging the government to impose state authority on groups refusing to hand over “unauthorized weapons.”

Al-Sadr reformed his forces in 2014 to protect Shiite shrines from ISIS. This new group was largely formed from the Mahdi Army remnants, which fought against the US forces in thepost-2003era.

Saraya al-Salam was largely formed from the Mahdi Army remnants which fought against the US forces in the post-2003 era. Al-Sadr reformed his forces in 2014 to protect Shiite shrines from ISIS.