Iraq security brief: Intelligence raids hit organized crime, Drug traffickers arrested

Below is a summary of key security and public safety developments reported across Iraq on January 13.

Intelligence Service Arrests International Figures (Nationwide)

Iraq’s National Intelligence Service busted senior members of the Foxtrot network, an international organized crime group, during coordinated operations across several provinces in cooperation with judicial and Kurdistan Region security authorities.

Iraq captures Globally Wanted Crime Person at Australia’s Request (Baghdad)

Iraqi authorities arrested a suspect described as one of the world’s most dangerous wanted individuals following a formal request from Australia, over allegations linking him to large-scale drug trafficking and organized crime activities spanning multiple countries.

Parliamentary Driver Arrested on Drug Charges (Dhi Qar)

Security forces in Dhi Qar detained a parliamentary driver in a targeted ambush after finding half a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine in his possession.

Interior Ministry Detains Currency and Price Manipulators (Baghdad)

Interior Ministry spokesman Miqdad Miri announced the arrest of 238 people for currency, food price, and pharmaceutical manipulation, while authorities also secured formal pledges from 1,300 shop and pharmacy owners as part of an ongoing enforcement campaign.