Iraq security brief: Fraud arrests, child abuse, and suspicious activities

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on September 22, 2025.

- Fraud Suspect Arrested (Mosul)

A joint force arrested a suspect wanted under Article 456 of the Penal Code for defrauding multiple shop owners and traders since 2022.

- Fraud Arrests (Baghdad)

Al-Karkh Police detained two individuals accused of defrauding citizens by going door-to-door claiming to collect donations for medical treatment.

- Child Abuse Case (Wasit)

Police in Wasit identified and rescued a girl following a social media video showing her being abused in Kut. The perpetrator, her stepmother, was arrested. Legal procedures have been initiated, and she will be referred to the judiciary.

- Syrian Nationals Detained (Baghdad)

Three Syrian nationals carrying forged Iraqi passports were arrested while attempting to enter Baghdad from Al-Shaab checkpoint, security sources reported.

- Multiple Arrests (Baghdad)

Baghdad Operations Command arrested 26 suspects, including a theft gang, individuals with unlicensed weapons, and 16 violators of residency and nationality regulations.

- Security Deployment (Kirkuk)

Iraqi Army, Counter-Terrorism Service, and Military Intelligence deployed around the villages of Zardak and Bibani after a farmer near Sheikh Araban Cemetery reported seeing an unidentified man in black clothing in a wheat field.

- Road Closure (Kirkuk)

Authorities closed a main road in Kirkuk after a suspicious vehicle was found abandoned in a market.