Iraq security brief: Deadly stabbing in Kirkuk, Major security arrests across provinces

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on April 25.

- Man Stabbed to Death (Kirkuk)

An attacker stabbed a 51-year-old man to death in Al-Askari neighborhood, and security forces sealed the scene and launched a manhunt.

- Police Arrest Criminal, Forgery Suspects (Saladin)

Police carried out preemptive operations and arrested multiple suspects linked to criminal and forgery cases.

- Employee Caught Taking Bribe in Sting (Baghdad)

Integrity Commission officers arrested an Iraqi Pension Authority employee in a judicially approved sting after she demanded money from a woman to process her martyred husband’s end-of-service compensation, and also detained her husband who was present during the transaction.

- Wrong Blood Transfusion Infant Dead (Dhi Qar)

A woman suffered severe complications after receiving the wrong blood type (O+ instead of O-) during childbirth at Al-Haboubi Hospital in Al-Nasiriyah, while her newborn died about an hour after delivery.

- Police Detain Man Over Disturbance (Kirkuk)

Security forces arrested a man after emergency complaints about raising birds inside a residential home and forced him to sign a pledge to remove them and not repeat the violation.

- Police Seize Weapons, Arrest Suspects in Campaign (Baghdad)

Al-Rusafa Police arrested two wanted suspects in Al-Amin district and seized four rifles, a hunting weapon, 830 rounds, 45 magazines, and 10 ammunition belts during a security operation.

- Armed Attack Kills One, Injures Another in Karbala (Karbala)

One person died and another sustained injury. Security forces launched a search for the attackers while motives remain unclear.

- Two Men Drown in Separate Incidents (Diyala)

A cleric and a police officer drowned in separate incidents at Al-Sudour tourist area after being swept by water during recreational.

- Police Arrest Theft Ring Members, Recover Stolen Goods (Kirkuk)

Anti-crime units arrested nine suspects involved in multiple theft operations and recovered stolen items after intelligence-based operations.

- Authorities Arrest Man Over Online Posts (Erbil)

Security forces arrested a man under a judicial order after he published misleading information about Arbaeen pilgrims on X, the Kurdistan Region Interior Ministry announced.